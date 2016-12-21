More

More

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Dominion Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dominion Resources, Dominion East Ohio's parent company, donated $7,500 to be distributed among three Mahoning Valley schools. Champion Middle School, Willard Pre K-8 School in Warren, and the OH WOW! Children's Science Center were each awarded $2,500 for projects all related to science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The vileness of Obama revealed... 2 min Seriouslady 17
Obama Better Hurry 37 min Reality 8
News Browns back out of deal to bring training camp ... 1 hr Reality 4
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Reality 131
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr KeepitReal 22
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 1 hr Reality 10
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr Reality 25
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 1 hr Reality 31
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,277 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC