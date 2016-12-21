More
The Dominion Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dominion Resources, Dominion East Ohio's parent company, donated $7,500 to be distributed among three Mahoning Valley schools. Champion Middle School, Willard Pre K-8 School in Warren, and the OH WOW! Children's Science Center were each awarded $2,500 for projects all related to science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, education.
