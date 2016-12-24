Man fatally shot in Columbus Saturday morning on the East Side
James W.E. Wade was found in a yard in the 5000 block of Brinwood Place, near Noe Bixby Road, with gunshot wounds around 6:52 a.m. Columbus fire medics took him to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died about an hour later, police said. Wade, 45, whose address was not given, apparently was walking on Noe Bixby Road when he was confronted and shot, police said.
