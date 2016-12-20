Man charged with setting fire that burned down Buddhist temple
A 19-year-old Franklinton man has charged with setting a fire that destroyed a Buddhist temple in January. Ronnie Lee Carroll II, who lives on S. Princeton Avenue, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of arson.
