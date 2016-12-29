Limited stores begin closing nationwide

4 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Shelves and racks at The Limited store at Easton Town Center were at least half empty Wednesday as yellow posters announced a "final sale," with prices slashed by 75 percent. More signs have arrived that The Limited will soon shut down for good, as reports emerge from around the country of stores closing their doors.

