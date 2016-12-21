K-9 officer to have surgery
The Hancock County Sheriff's office is currently seeking donations from the public to help with the upcoming operation of its K-9 officer, Odin, who has been battling back and leg problems. According to Sheriff Ralph Fletcher, Odin, a German Shepherd, has been a member of the Sheriff's office for the past five-and-a-half years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald J. Trump the Great One
|1 hr
|White Fangs
|22
|Happy new year.
|3 hr
|Trouser Cough
|3
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|6 hr
|ruth bader HATER
|11
|Names of Neighbors on Plane
|7 hr
|404 not found
|2
|Muslims, Jews work together to help central Ohi...
|8 hr
|America First
|3
|Ohio State Football fans are chanting "FIRE URB...
|8 hr
|Local
|1
|Trump does more NOT being President than Obama ...
|8 hr
|Ginger Bentle
|7
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|9 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC