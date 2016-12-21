K-9 officer to have surgery

K-9 officer to have surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Review

The Hancock County Sheriff's office is currently seeking donations from the public to help with the upcoming operation of its K-9 officer, Odin, who has been battling back and leg problems. According to Sheriff Ralph Fletcher, Odin, a German Shepherd, has been a member of the Sheriff's office for the past five-and-a-half years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald J. Trump the Great One 1 hr White Fangs 22
Happy new year. 3 hr Trouser Cough 3
Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer 6 hr ruth bader HATER 11
Names of Neighbors on Plane 7 hr 404 not found 2
News Muslims, Jews work together to help central Ohi... 8 hr America First 3
Ohio State Football fans are chanting "FIRE URB... 8 hr Local 1
Trump does more NOT being President than Obama ... 8 hr Ginger Bentle 7
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 9 hr Duke for Mayor 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC