Humane Society shelter reopens after flooding; adoptions brisk

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Brian Berry had had his eye on the black-and-white cat for quite some time but had to put his weekend adoption plan on hold after a frozen pipe burst and flooded the Capital Area Humane Society, shutting it down Saturday morning. When the nonprofit shelter near Hilliard reopened Monday afternoon, the Northwest Side resident was one of the first people in line.

