Howland accident sends 4 to the hospital
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday night on State Route 82, near Howland Wilson Road. Troopers on the scene tell 21 News that four people were taken to the hospital, with what are believed to be serious injuries.
