Holiday closings

There will be no trash collection in Columbus on Monday. The trash-color collection schedule will rotate forward one weekday until the next holiday, which will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. Rumpke curbside recycling and yard-waste collection for Columbus will be delayed by one day.
