fusian-exterior

fusian-exterior

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Lantern

The closest FUSIAN location to Ohio State's campus is at 14 E. 11th Ave. Credit: Courtesy of Steven Pavelka The 2008 finance graduate started FUSIAN sushi in 2010 along with his brother Josh Weprin, a 2006 OSU graduate and best friend Stephan Harman. The trio were all in their early 20s at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 29 min Reality 95
Malls across America experience chaos and food ... 41 min Reality 15
It's the smell of this dead forum. 50 min Reality 94
NC Man Brings Face To Log Fight 1 hr Reality 10
Ohio Supreme Court: Completed Crime Case Files ... 2 hr The Swinging Noose 1
News Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11) 2 hr NeverVisitingAgain 5
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 2 hr Neutral Party 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC