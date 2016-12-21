Former Columbus-area businessman agrees to pay $3 million fine over stock scheme
Eric and Brenda Schmidt, along with a third person, were awarded $2.7 million in damages by a Franklin County Jury in 2014 after Edward Panos failed to fulfill promises in deal concerning a now defunct information-technology company. Panos filed for bankruptcy protection not long after the verdict, and the damages remain unpaid.
