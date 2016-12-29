First Night finale moves inside

First Night finale moves inside

It's hard to believe that First Night Columbus, the showcase New Year's Eve event for families, turns 22 this year. For the third consecutive year, the entire celebration will take place on the grounds of COSI-Columbus, said Mike Collins, president of Promotions One, the event producer.

