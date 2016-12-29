First group of Columbus officers equi...

First group of Columbus officers equipped with cameras

12 hrs ago

A small group of Columbus police officers are the first in the department to wear body cameras that will record their interactions with the public. The city distributed the cameras to 12 officers in its traffic division, the first group in an eight-phase plan to equip 1,432 officers.

