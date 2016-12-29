First group of Columbus officers equipped with cameras
A small group of Columbus police officers are the first in the department to wear body cameras that will record their interactions with the public. The city distributed the cameras to 12 officers in its traffic division, the first group in an eight-phase plan to equip 1,432 officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Better Hurry
|8 min
|404 not fed
|20
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|1 hr
|Elerby
|32
|Debbie Reynolds dead
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|14
|As the Year Ends - A New One Begins - Your Comm...
|4 hr
|Desmond X Tutu
|14
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|4 hr
|hmmm
|36
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|5 hr
|JCresva66
|37
|truth about the jews and israel
|7 hr
|Seriouslady
|41
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|8 hr
|Huma Abedin
|165
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|8 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|86
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|8 hr
|UTrashy
|29
|
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|9 hr
|Reality
|40
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC