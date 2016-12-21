Firefighters work to put out fire after gas line explodes
Firefighters work to put out fire after gas line explodes
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that resulted when a gas line exploded in central Ohio.Authorities say no injuries were reported in the blast in Columbus on Wednesday afternoon.City fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says a company was using a machine to bore beneath the street when it struck a high-pressure gas ... (more)
#1 Yesterday
Of course. Why would they work to put it out before it explodes?
