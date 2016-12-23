Firefighters find woman's body in West Side trash fire
There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday, titled Firefighters find woman's body in West Side trash fire. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
A woman's body was found dead in a small trash fire on the West Side early this morning. Columbus firefighters were called to an alley behind the 150 block of South Eureka Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. on an apparent trash fire.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 Friday
They got UTrashy!
|
#2 Friday
oh... was she hot?
|
#3 Yesterday
When the fire was going.
|
Since: Oct 15
7,649
Location hidden
|
#4 Yesterday
I'm dead?
Well chit...
Lol.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are church doors locked?
|1 min
|d pants
|10
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|3 hr
|Pam
|55
|Browns avoid perfect season!
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|3
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|13
|Merry Christmas!
|9 hr
|White Fangs
|44
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|11 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|13 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC