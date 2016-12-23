There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday, titled Firefighters find woman's body in West Side trash fire. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A woman's body was found dead in a small trash fire on the West Side early this morning. Columbus firefighters were called to an alley behind the 150 block of South Eureka Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. on an apparent trash fire.

