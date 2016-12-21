Fire caused heavy damage to this home on Homewood Ave. in Warren
The Warren Fire Department has called in the State Fire Marshal to determine how a fire broke out in unoccupied home Tuesday afternoon. Fire quickly spread through the two-story, wood frame home at 350 Homewood Avenue SE, which is just south of Trumbull Memorial hospital.
