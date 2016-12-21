Fire caused heavy damage to this home...

Fire caused heavy damage to this home on Homewood Ave. in Warren

The Warren Fire Department has called in the State Fire Marshal to determine how a fire broke out in unoccupied home Tuesday afternoon. Fire quickly spread through the two-story, wood frame home at 350 Homewood Avenue SE, which is just south of Trumbull Memorial hospital.

