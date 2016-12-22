Finalists to redevelop North Market narrowed to three
The North Market's 30,000-square-foot market and its 130-space parking lot would be transformed and expanded under the city's plan. The list of developers vying to redevelop the parking lot of the Short North's North Market has been narrowed to three, the city of Columbus announced Thursday morning.
