Feds, Redflex sign agreement that ends prosecution of company
Federal prosecutors have agreed not to pursue additional charges against Redflex or any of its "present or former parents, subsidiaries or affiliates" in exchange for its help in past prosecutions of individuals related to the red-light camera company. The U.S. Department of Justice signed an agreement with the Phoenix-based company.
