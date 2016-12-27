Feds, Redflex sign agreement that end...

Feds, Redflex sign agreement that ends prosecution of company

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Federal prosecutors have agreed not to pursue additional charges against Redflex or any of its "present or former parents, subsidiaries or affiliates" in exchange for its help in past prosecutions of individuals related to the red-light camera company. The U.S. Department of Justice signed an agreement with the Phoenix-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) 4 min A Rope N A Tree 40
NC Man Brings Face To Log Fight 6 min 1 and 1 and 1 is 3 5
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed 25 min AmericanPetRescue 2
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) 42 min the REAL Americans 9
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... 42 min 1 and 1 and 1 is 3 7
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 1 hr d pants 87
Malls across America experience chaos and food ... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 14
It's the smell of this dead forum. 3 hr Reality 89
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC