Family takes essentials directly to h...

Family takes essentials directly to homeless each Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

On the day after Christmas in 2005, Karry Ellis sat by himself in his home. His six children were out socializing, and he was alone with his thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12) 1 hr Pausing 1,403
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 1 hr Obama Disease 57
Who's Sexiest looking- Melania Trump or Ru Paul? 3 hr ChristmasHam 25
Why are church doors locked? 7 hr Duke for Mayor 11
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 9 hr Earburner 7
It's the smell of this dead forum. 9 hr hey now 65
Browns avoid perfect season! 18 hr White Rabbit 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC