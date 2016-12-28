Education Insider: Columbus schools get kudos for wellness program
Columbus City Schools are being recognized for their employee wellness program by the Healthy Ohio Business Council, a creation of the Ohio Department of Health. "I'm proud of the commitment of our faculty and staff for being models of health and wellness," said Superintendent Dan Good.
