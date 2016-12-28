Education Insider: Columbus schools g...

Education Insider: Columbus schools get kudos for wellness program

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus City Schools are being recognized for their employee wellness program by the Healthy Ohio Business Council, a creation of the Ohio Department of Health. "I'm proud of the commitment of our faculty and staff for being models of health and wellness," said Superintendent Dan Good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's the smell of this dead forum. 7 min Maverick 808 118
Debbie Reynolds dead 8 min They cannot kill ... 7
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 14 min Pope Che Reagan C... 22
The vileness of Obama revealed... 20 min Pope Che Reagan C... 3
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 35 min They cannot kill ... 3
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 1 hr Tim 23
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr Tim 9
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 6 hr Reality 95
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC