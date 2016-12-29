Drizly launches alcohol-delivery service in Columbus
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Drizly launches alcohol-delivery service in Columbus. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Gursev Sidhu on December 29,2016 at the Arena Wine and Spirits, 492 Armstrong St. partnered with Drizly, an alcohol delivery service. Country singers, fraternity brothers and anxious hostesses won't have to go on a beer run this New Year's Eve if alcohol supplies run low.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
If you need distilled spirits then the refill app is the way to go.
www.alcoholtogo.com
This is great.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|1 min
|UTrashy
|35
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|JCresva66
|37
|truth about the jews and israel
|3 hr
|Seriouslady
|41
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|3 hr
|Huma Abedin
|165
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|86
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|4 hr
|UTrashy
|29
|As the Year Ends - A New One Begins - Your Comm...
|4 hr
|White Fangs
|12
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|4 hr
|Reality
|40
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC