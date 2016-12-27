Delaware County budget lower than las...

Delaware County budget lower than last year's

59 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Delaware County's 2017 budget, at $94.7 million, is about $13 million less than this year's because one-time cash expenses for two big construction projects are out of the way. The county's current $107.8 million budget included $8 million for road and bridge work for the June opening of Tanger Outlets Columbus.

