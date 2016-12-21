There are on the Whiznews.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Dad may face more charges after boy, 2, shoots himself, dies. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in central Ohio, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his 2-year-old son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn't properly secured and shot himself in the head.

