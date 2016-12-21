Dad may face more charges after boy, 2, shoots himself, dies
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in central Ohio, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his 2-year-old son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn't properly secured and shot himself in the head.
#1 5 hrs ago
Why is the dad being charged with anything?
Seems like the will of an all-knowing, omnipotent and merciful god to us.
#2 4 hrs ago
I would make him an offer, sterilization and the charges get dropped
#3 2 hrs ago
The father didn't kill the child. The child killed himself. Call it what it is... a suicide and move on.
#4 2 hrs ago
That I s a defective kid, and no need to take the risk of another defective
