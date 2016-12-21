Dad may face more charges after boy, ...

Dad may face more charges after boy, 2, shoots himself, dies

There are 4 comments on the Whiznews.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Dad may face more charges after boy, 2, shoots himself, dies. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in central Ohio, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his 2-year-old son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn't properly secured and shot himself in the head.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Juan and Juan and Juan

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 5 hrs ago
Why is the dad being charged with anything?

Seems like the will of an all-knowing, omnipotent and merciful god to us.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 4 hrs ago
Juan and Juan and Juan wrote:
Why is the dad being charged with anything?

Seems like the will of an all-knowing, omnipotent and merciful god to us.
I would make him an offer, sterilization and the charges get dropped
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Juan and Juan and Juan

Reynoldsburg, OH

#3 2 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

I would make him an offer, sterilization and the charges get dropped
The father didn't kill the child. The child killed himself. Call it what it is... a suicide and move on.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#4 2 hrs ago
Juan and Juan and Juan wrote:
<quoted text>

The father didn't kill the child. The child killed himself. Call it what it is... a suicide and move on.
That I s a defective kid, and no need to take the risk of another defective
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everything you buy is about to go UP! 2 min Seriouslady 13
What took so long Obama? 45 min BizzyBee 4
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 53 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 23
News No place like home for child care 1 hr Humm 3
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr rowdy01 31
SIkhs allowed to wear turbans and grow beards o... 1 hr BizzyBee 1
The vileness of Obama revealed... 1 hr Free Pizza 4 U 67
It's the smell of this dead forum. 3 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 149
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC