Court upholds judge's order blocking Ohio execution details
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a judge's order blocking death row inmates from information about Ohio's new lethal injection process.The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.
