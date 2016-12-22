Construction cancels First Night fireworks
There will be no fireworks Downtown on New Year's Eve this year, but they'll be back next Dec. 31, the organizer says. Because the surface lots on the west side of COSI are ripped up, First Night Columbus lost its firing site for the midnight display.
