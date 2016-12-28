Columbus police illegally withheld public records, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Columbus police have illegally withheld some public records by refusing to release files on closed criminal cases, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled this morning. The ruling overturns the police division's practice since 2010 to refuse to release records in homicide and other high-profile cases to private investigators, reporters at The Dispatch and others.
