Columbus police illegally withheld pu...

Columbus police illegally withheld public records, Ohio Supreme Court rules

17 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police have illegally withheld some public records by refusing to release files on closed criminal cases, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled this morning. The ruling overturns the police division's practice since 2010 to refuse to release records in homicide and other high-profile cases to private investigators, reporters at The Dispatch and others.

