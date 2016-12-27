Columbus fares well in ability to attract jobs
The Columbus metro area is among the less expensive options popular among manufacturers for building or relocating factories, according to a recent study. If a manufacturer is thinking of relocating or opening a new plant, there is a good chance the company is looking at central Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie Fisher dead at 60
|15 min
|BIZZYBEE
|1
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|2 hr
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|2 hr
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|2 hr
|Neutral Party
|74
|Counting the days until Christmas and Obama out...
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|28
|''Twas the night before Christmas.......
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC