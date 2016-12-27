Columbus fares well in ability to att...

Columbus fares well in ability to attract jobs

6 hrs ago

The Columbus metro area is among the less expensive options popular among manufacturers for building or relocating factories, according to a recent study. If a manufacturer is thinking of relocating or opening a new plant, there is a good chance the company is looking at central Ohio.

