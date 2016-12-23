Columbus-Chicago passenger rail moves ahead, slowly
Plans are advancing to eventually start high-speed passenger train service between Chicago and Columbus, with stops in Fort Wayne, Lima and Marysville and other cities in Indiana and Ohio. Don't listen for the call of "all aboard" in Columbus anytime soon, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are church doors locked?
|2 min
|d pants
|10
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|3 hr
|Pam
|55
|Browns avoid perfect season!
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|3
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|13
|Merry Christmas!
|9 hr
|White Fangs
|44
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|11 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|13 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC