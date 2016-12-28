Columbus-based contractor Head wins $37 million military contract for airfield paving
Pensacola Naval Air Station - where Head Inc. of Columbus and Diaz of Piketon, in southern Ohio, together won a contract for runway work - is home to the Navy's Blue Angels aviation team. A local company has been awarded a $37 million federal contract as part of a joint venture for work at a Naval air station in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|4 min
|Reality
|25
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|6 min
|Reality
|22
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|9 min
|Reality
|31
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|11 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|9
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|14 min
|Reality
|12
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|15 min
|Reality
|129
|Obama Better Hurry
|35 min
|BizzyBee
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|Ajones
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC