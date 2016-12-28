Columbus-based contractor Head wins $...

Columbus-based contractor Head wins $37 million military contract for airfield paving

Pensacola Naval Air Station - where Head Inc. of Columbus and Diaz of Piketon, in southern Ohio, together won a contract for runway work - is home to the Navy's Blue Angels aviation team. A local company has been awarded a $37 million federal contract as part of a joint venture for work at a Naval air station in Florida.

