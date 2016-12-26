Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young people being shot
Her father was in jail and his friends were sent to pick up the 7-year-old girl from Imagine Academy of Columbus on the Northeast Side. They were in South Linden when bullets began flying last month near the intersection of Cleveland and Blake avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|9 min
|Big Johnson
|72
|Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06)
|12 min
|christiansen
|2,900
|truth about the jews and israel
|42 min
|Seriouslady
|13
|Malls across America experience chaos and food ...
|44 min
|BIZZYBEE
|6
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|1 hr
|Afrikan American
|71
|the real truth about the jews
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10
|Trump the Crook/Liar
|11 hr
|Your Pathetic Life
|247
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC