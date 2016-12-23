CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in eight at-risk communities
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday, titled CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in eight at-risk communities. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
In this photo from April, 2016, De Lena Scales, left, listens to Nunes Gutierrez during a class that, in part, teaches neighbors how to help their neighbors navigate the complicated health care system. A Columbus-area program focused on helping babies reach their first birthdays has trained 24 workers as part of a growing corps that targets eight at-risk communities to cut the infant mortality rate by 40 percent by 2020.
#1 11 hrs ago
Natural selection is working albeit slow. And these people want to stop it.
