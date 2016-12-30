Castro, Ali, Glenn top list of notables who died this year
Cuba's leader Fidel Castro smiles after reeling in a 54-pound marlin fish at the annual Hemingway fishing tournament in Havana, Cuba. U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|1 min
|BizzyBee
|17
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|2 min
|BizzyBee
|73
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|8 min
|BizzyBee
|30
|As the Year Ends - A New One Begins - Your Comm...
|14 min
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|Debbie Reynolds dead
|38 min
|Just Sayin
|11
|What took so long Obama?
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|4
|No place like home for child care
|2 hr
|Humm
|3
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|rowdy01
|31
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|5 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|149
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC