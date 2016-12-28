Browns Scrap Plans To Move Training Camp To Columbus
After considering a move to Ohio's state capital in 2018, the team announced Wednesday that it will continue to hold summer camp in Berea "for the immediate future."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 min
|Brian Sutherland
|18
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|13 min
|UTrashy
|24
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|58 min
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|21
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|27
|Debbie Reynolds dead
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|125
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|9 hr
|Reality
|95
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC