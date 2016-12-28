Browns back out of deal to bring trai...

Browns back out of deal to bring training camp to Columbus

The Cleveland Browns have scuttled a plan to bring training camp to Columbus in 2018. The city of Columbus, Franklin County and the Browns had been working on a plan to replace the Tuttle Park recreation center with a larger facility and three football fields where the Browns would practice for a month during the summer.

