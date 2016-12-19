Boy, 4, in critical condition after a...

Boy, 4, in critical condition after accidental shootingPreschooler...

There are 7 comments on the Norwalk Reflector story from Monday Dec 19, titled Boy, 4, in critical condition after accidental shootingPreschooler.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself at his Near East Side home. Columbus police were called just before 8 p.m. to a house in the 1300 block of Cole Street, which is just north of Interstate 70. The boy, identified as Tyjhuann Granger, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Darwin works in mysterious ways

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
Darwin works in mysterious ways
Actually, Darwin is dead. But his theories do account for how you turned into a piece of excrement.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually, Darwin is dead. But his theories do account for how you turned into a piece of excrement.

woof
Simmer down, Puffy. No reason to be so surly.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#4 Wednesday Dec 21
UTrashy wrote:
<quoted text>

Simmer down, Puffy. No reason to be so surly.
Puffy is just mad because his boy obama won't invite him to the Whitehouse for a so long fisting, and he spent his kool menthol money on fish oil lube
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#5 Wednesday Dec 21
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Puffy is just mad because his boy obama won't invite him to the Whitehouse for a so long fisting, and he spent his kool menthol money on fish oil lube
The funny thing is that nearly every single time you post, you unwittingly support my premise. I have no idea what tragic events transpired in your life since you were presumably a happy, cooing infant.

But I know it has not been good.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Puffy is just mad because his boy obama won't invite him to the Whitehouse for a so long fisting, and he spent his kool menthol money on fish oil lube
Lol. I bet he's really pissed about it too.

;-)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

7,638

Location hidden
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

The funny thing is that nearly every single time you post, you unwittingly support my premise. I have no idea what tragic events transpired in your life since you were presumably a happy, cooing infant.

But I know it has not been good.

woof
You're just mad because you find what he posts funny too. It will be ok, Puffy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's the smell of this dead forum. 28 min Kenny Mace 61
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 48 min Juan and Juan and... 4
Merry Christmas! 52 min They cannot kill ... 33
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 42
Browns avoid perfect season! 1 hr Juan and Juan and... 1
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 4 hr George 10
Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP 4 hr White Rabbit 7
Truth on CIA Russian hack report... 7 hr BIZZYBEE 300
Russian Ambassador to Turkey murdered 11 hr d pants 196
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC