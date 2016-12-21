Authorities: 3 dead, 1 critical in Ohio crash
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound in Jackson Township around 3:40 p.m. Saturday lost control and crossed a grass median, entering the westbound lanes. A Honda Civic with three occupants then hit the vehicle.
