Authorities: 3 dead, 1 critical in Oh...

Authorities: 3 dead, 1 critical in Ohio crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound in Jackson Township around 3:40 p.m. Saturday lost control and crossed a grass median, entering the westbound lanes. A Honda Civic with three occupants then hit the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 5 min They cannot kill ... 67
George Michael dead at 53 21 min BIZZYBEE 12
the real truth about the jews 40 min They cannot kill ... 4
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 49 min ugily thing 14
Why are church doors locked? 1 hr Duke for Mayor 18
It's the smell of this dead forum. 2 hr Duke for Mayor 70
Christmas at White Castle 4 hr Big Johnson 8
Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12) 21 hr Pausing 1,402
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC