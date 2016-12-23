Auditor candidates gather support in bids to succeed Hugh Dorrian
The candidates to succeed the Columbus auditor who became known to mayors and staff members as " Mr. Dorrian" will have to work to have their names recognized. Former deputy auditor Megan Kilgore, now a local government advisor for H.J. Umbaugh & Associates, is seeking endorsements for the office from Franklin County Democrats.
