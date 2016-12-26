8-year-old dies following Christmas E...

8-year-old dies following Christmas Eve crash that killed three others

There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled 8-year-old dies following Christmas Eve crash that killed three others. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Mylee Music, an 8-year-old passenger in a car involved in a crash on Interstate 270 on Saturday, has died. Mylee died at Nationwide Children's Hospital at 3:02 a.m. Christmas Day, according to the Franklin County sheriff's office.

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 15 hrs ago
It was the day the Musics died.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 15 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
It was the day the Musics died.
Lol.

That is funny no matter what political views you have.

