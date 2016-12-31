3 leaving office after infighting in ...

3 leaving office after infighting in Democratic Party

There are 5 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 23 hrs ago, titled 3 leaving office after infighting in Democratic Party. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Next week will see the results of a battle between factions of the Franklin County Democratic Party that included a failed takeover attempt and revenge exacted on three incumbent Democratic officeholders who opposed Andrew J. Ginther's bid for Columbus mayor. "I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three," said outgoing Recorder Terry "T.J." Brown, who, along with Sheriff Zach Scott and Commissioner Paula Brooks, lost his March Democratic primary and, at the end of 2016, his job.

Juan and Juan and Juan

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 19 hrs ago
I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three.

waaaaah..........

Judged:

1

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 18 hrs ago
Juan and Juan and Juan wrote:
I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three.

waaaaah..........
I take it you like Ginther

Judged:

1

TrumpisFeeble

Los Angeles, CA

#3 17 hrs ago
just a sign that Democrats need a revolution, to define itself as Party for the People. Republican won't can't change because they are the party for the super upper wealthy. With Trump and his super rich top cabinet picks- it proves that point.

Judged:

1

1

1

Knucklehead

Toledo, OH

#5 12 hrs ago
TrumpisFeeble wrote:
just a sign that Democrats need a revolution, to define itself as Party for the People. Republican won't can't change because they are the party for the super upper wealthy. With Trump and his super rich top cabinet picks- it proves that point.
Money. It makes the world go 'round.
Duke for Mayor

Lima, OH

#6 11 hrs ago
I like to see democrats fight each other.

woof
