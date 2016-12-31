There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 23 hrs ago, titled 3 leaving office after infighting in Democratic Party. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Next week will see the results of a battle between factions of the Franklin County Democratic Party that included a failed takeover attempt and revenge exacted on three incumbent Democratic officeholders who opposed Andrew J. Ginther's bid for Columbus mayor. "I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three," said outgoing Recorder Terry "T.J." Brown, who, along with Sheriff Zach Scott and Commissioner Paula Brooks, lost his March Democratic primary and, at the end of 2016, his job.

