3 leaving office after infighting in Democratic Party
There are 5 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 23 hrs ago, titled 3 leaving office after infighting in Democratic Party. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Next week will see the results of a battle between factions of the Franklin County Democratic Party that included a failed takeover attempt and revenge exacted on three incumbent Democratic officeholders who opposed Andrew J. Ginther's bid for Columbus mayor. "I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three," said outgoing Recorder Terry "T.J." Brown, who, along with Sheriff Zach Scott and Commissioner Paula Brooks, lost his March Democratic primary and, at the end of 2016, his job.
#1 19 hrs ago
I don't recall an instance where the party didn't endorse an incumbent, let alone three.
waaaaah..........
#2 18 hrs ago
I take it you like Ginther
#3 17 hrs ago
just a sign that Democrats need a revolution, to define itself as Party for the People. Republican won't can't change because they are the party for the super upper wealthy. With Trump and his super rich top cabinet picks- it proves that point.
#5 12 hrs ago
Money. It makes the world go 'round.
#6 11 hrs ago
I like to see democrats fight each other.
