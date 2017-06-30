Who is the best candidate to lead Cle...

Who is the best candidate to lead Cleveland as mayor, and why? Talk it out

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Six candidates have qualified for the crowded field, including Mayor Frank Jackson. Three others hope to get enough signatures by the end of today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelli Prather fraud Jul 3 swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jul 2 Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC