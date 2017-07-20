What is David Griffin's real legacy a...

What is David Griffin's real legacy as Cavs GM? -- Bud Shaw's You Said It

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

You Said It was created on the premise that the only thing Cleveland sports fans needed more than a championship was a sense of humor. Now that this city is winning pennants and championships left and right you might think You Said It has run its course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelli Prather fraud Mon swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jul 2 Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC