Vacated St. Rocco Church-owned homes ...

Vacated St. Rocco Church-owned homes force Roehl Avenue blight, residents say (photos,...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Each time the 93-year-old pleads to return to her Roehl Avenue home, they gently remind her the house was burglarized and she can't return. "It's breaking her heart over and over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! 23 hr Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC