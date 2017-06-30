U2 in Cleveland: What you can and can't bring to the show
It's not every year such a massive show comes to a football stadium near you, leaving fans with questions like can they bring their umbrellas if it rains or what kind of bags they can carry in. Gates for U2's show open at 5 p.m. But opening act One Republic isn't scheduled to perform until 7 p.m. Judging from previous shows on "The Joshua Tree 2017," U2 will likely hit the stage some time between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. If you have a general admission floor ticket, you can get your wristband at 8 a.m. You can begin lining up for space on the floor at 2 p.m. The show is estimated to end by 11 p.m. But that might depend on how long Bono wants to be out there.
