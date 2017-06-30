Teen shot in back inside his home in ...

Teen shot in back inside his home in Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the back Sunday after a bullet was fired through a window into his home in the South Collinwood neighborhood, police said. The teen was near the home's front door and had turned to walk into another room when a single bullet was fired through a front window, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelli Prather fraud 16 hr swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Sun Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC