Teen shot in back inside his home in Cleveland
A 17-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the back Sunday after a bullet was fired through a window into his home in the South Collinwood neighborhood, police said. The teen was near the home's front door and had turned to walk into another room when a single bullet was fired through a front window, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|16 hr
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Sun
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC