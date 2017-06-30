Severe weather rolls through Cleveland early Friday, leaves some without power
A line of thunderstorms rolled through the Northeast Ohio area this morning, and there's a threat of more coming in the afternoon. A severe weather warning was issued this morning for areas including Cuyahoga County at around 7 a.m. The line of storms moved through the area , leaving some without power but little reported damages as of 9 a.m. Highway Patrol in Medina County reported several downed trees across the county, with a cluster south of the Medina area.
