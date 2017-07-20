Saucy Brew Works sneak peek: 9 things...

Saucy Brew Works sneak peek: 9 things to know about Cleveland's newest brewery

When the "Coming Soon" sign comes down at Saucy Brew Works , it will mark more than two and a half years of planning, gutting, installing, wiring, fitting - basically turning an old machine shop into a state-of-the-art brewery. Eric Anderson, former brewer at Butcher and the Brewer , and Brent Zimmerman will open the doors to the public officially beginning Wednesday, July 5. At a media-friends-and-family preview, Anderson was bursting with pride about the project coming to fruition.

