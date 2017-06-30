Opponents Of Q Deal Seek To Be Added ...

Opponents Of Q Deal Seek To Be Added To Lawsuit

12 hrs ago Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

In the ongoing battle over the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena, the organizers of the petition drive to block Cleveland's role in the project are asking to be added to a lawsuit in Ohio Supreme Court. The Cleveland law director filed the suit in early June.

Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

