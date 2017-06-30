One person killed, two others hospitalized in Independence Day crash in Willoughby Hills, police say

Gregory Morawski, of Eastlake, was eastbound on Chardon Road just west of River Road when a westbound 2013 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck his Honda head on, Willoughby Hills police said. His passenger, Heather Culp, 26, of Eastlake, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment, police said.

