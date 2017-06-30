One person killed, two others hospitalized in Independence Day crash in Willoughby Hills, police say
Gregory Morawski, of Eastlake, was eastbound on Chardon Road just west of River Road when a westbound 2013 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck his Honda head on, Willoughby Hills police said. His passenger, Heather Culp, 26, of Eastlake, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC