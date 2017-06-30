Man arrested for theft of two pairs of shorts worth $590: Beachwood police blotter

Theft, Cedar Road: At 12:10 p.m. June 29, a Cleveland man, 23, was arrested for stealing two pairs of shorts worth a total value of $590 from Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. Psychiatric situation, Richmond Road: At 1:50 p.m. June 30, a man was released from the Beachwood jail, 2700 Richmond Road, and made statements about harming himself and others.

