Man arrested for theft of two pairs of shorts worth $590: Beachwood police blotter
Theft, Cedar Road: At 12:10 p.m. June 29, a Cleveland man, 23, was arrested for stealing two pairs of shorts worth a total value of $590 from Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. Psychiatric situation, Richmond Road: At 1:50 p.m. June 30, a man was released from the Beachwood jail, 2700 Richmond Road, and made statements about harming himself and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC