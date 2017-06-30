Italian American Festival at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
If you can't wait until Little Italy's celebration of the Feast of the Assumption and all things Italiano in mid-August, you can sample a taste ahead of time this weekend at the 17th annual Italian American Festival on the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Cleveland. In addition to some 25 vendors catering to Italian tastebuds and other ethnic cuisines, there are carnival-style booths and rides for children, and music and dancing.
