Howes' American Ninja Warrior experience televised July 10 on NBC

Ryan Howes, 35, of Belfast will appear at the Cleveland qualifier of American Ninja Warrior on Monday, July 10 on NBC. The ninth season of the reality competition series American Ninja Warrior premiered on June 12 on NBC.

